BRIEF-Storebrand sells Swedish unit to KPA Pension
March 20, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Storebrand sells Swedish unit to KPA Pension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Storebrand ASA : * SPP sells SPP Liv Pensionstjänst AB to KPA Pension * Says given regulatory approval, the estimated result effect for SPP is

positive with approximately NOK 100 million, expected to be booked in the 2nd quarter of 2013 * Says parties have agreed not to comment on the purchase price * Says the administration associated with SPPs municipal customers is transferred to KPA Pension * Says the agreement also includes the transfer of approximately NOK 1.2 billion from SPPs guaranteed portfolios to KPA Pension. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

