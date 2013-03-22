FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storebrand places EUR 300 mln dated subordinated notes
March 22, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Storebrand places EUR 300 mln dated subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Storebrand ASA : * Storebrand livsforsikring as successfully places EUR 300,000,000 dated subordinated notes at a fixed, annual coupon of 6.875 pct * The Notes provide for an optional call by Storebrand from 2023 and for the optional or mandatory deferral of interest under certain circumstances * The Notes will qualify as available solvency margin under the prevailing European regulatory capital regime for insurers and are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital under future European regulatory capital requirements for insurers (Solvency II) * The Notes are expected to be issued on 4 April 2013 and will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange * Storebrand will use the net proceeds of the issue of the Notes to repay existing subordinated indebtedness and for general corporate purposes * Storebrand mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as joint structuring agents and joint bookrunners and Nordea as joint bookrunner for the transaction. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

