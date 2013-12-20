BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand books costs of NOK 350 mln in Q4

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Storebrand says: * Changes pension statutes for own employees and former employees * Says the full effect will be calculated and reported in connection with the

presentation of the results for Q4 2013 (12 February 2014), the non

-recurring profit is currently estimated at about NOK 350 million before

taxes. * Says will make use of new mortality tables (k2013) in calculation of own

pension liabilities, leading to increased pension liabilities and provide a

one-time expense that will be recognized in other comprehensive income (oci)

in Q4 2013. * Says the final impact on the overall result will be calculated and reported

in connection with the presentation of the Q4 2013 results. * It is expected that the size of this largely counteracts the effects of changes in the pension statues on the reported shareholders equity. * Storebrand will for the 4th quarter of 2013 set aside about NOK 75 million in one-time expenses, with the company’s decision to cease the distribution through some external distributors (“Firmaagenter”), being the major source. * The changes do not affect corporate customers that have their pension at Storebrand, or employees within these corporates. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)