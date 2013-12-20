FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand books costs of NOK 350 mln in Q4
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 20, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand books costs of NOK 350 mln in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Storebrand says: * Changes pension statutes for own employees and former employees * Says the full effect will be calculated and reported in connection with the

presentation of the results for Q4 2013 (12 February 2014), the non

-recurring profit is currently estimated at about NOK 350 million before

taxes. * Says will make use of new mortality tables (k2013) in calculation of own

pension liabilities, leading to increased pension liabilities and provide a

one-time expense that will be recognized in other comprehensive income (oci)

in Q4 2013. * Says the final impact on the overall result will be calculated and reported

in connection with the presentation of the Q4 2013 results. * It is expected that the size of this largely counteracts the effects of changes in the pension statues on the reported shareholders equity. * Storebrand will for the 4th quarter of 2013 set aside about NOK 75 million in one-time expenses, with the company’s decision to cease the distribution through some external distributors (“Firmaagenter”), being the major source. * The changes do not affect corporate customers that have their pension at Storebrand, or employees within these corporates. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.