Real estate company Store Capital files for IPO
August 29, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Real estate company Store Capital files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Real estate company Store Capital Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company listed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley among the underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1lAi0za)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

