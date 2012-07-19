Stork demerger hangs in balance after pulled bond

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The planned demerger and refinancing of Dutch engineer Stork BV was left in disarray this week after the company failed to issue a high-yield bond at an interest rate that it could afford as selective investors raised concerns about the level of support from its private equity owner.

The Dutch engineer, owned by Arle, postponed the EUR315m bond intended to refinance subsidiary Stork Technical Services (STS) on Wednesday citing difficult market conditions as the reason for failing to price the deal at 11.5%.

The company said it was unwilling to pay more. Leveraged finance bankers away from the deal and investors said it was unlikely that it could pay a higher rate without the risk of biting into cash flows.

“The disclosure on this deal has been dreadful, as is the structure. I don’t know how the leads thought they could get it away,” said one high-yield investor.

Market participants said the deal’s struggle was credit-specific and not a market issue. Three other high-yield deals - for Sunrise Communications, Fiat and Kloeckner Pentaplast - have priced in the past two weeks in prevailing stable markets, while a USD920m-equivalent multi-tranche bond for Ardagh was on track to price Thursday.

“It smacks of bringing out rubbish in a market that is looking relatively strong. Yes, funds have bucket loads of cash, but this shows the market is very discerning,” the high-yield investor added.

Joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are working on ways to salvage the bond - the final part of a three-part refinancing of Stork following its acquisition of oil group RBG Energy Resourcing.

If the bond is not rescued, the refinancing and separation of subsidiaries STS and Fokker Technologies - which includes a EUR200m loan for Fokker and a EUR170m Holdco Payment-In-Kind bond which sits below Fokker and STS - cannot go ahead.

Although sponsor Arle is not under imminent pressure to refinance, it will have to do so before 2015 when the first tranche of the EUR1.061bn leveraged buyout financing that backed the 2008 buyout of Stork by Candover (now Arle) matures, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company also has a EUR105m additional loan which backed Stork’s acquisition of RBG Group maturing in July 2016 and 2017.

RE-CUT WITH A PIK?

A spokesperson for Stork said that while it was premature to say that the Fokker refinancing is off, the company is exploring other options and that the postponement of the bond had no impact on the business going forward.

“In light of the difficult market conditions, Stork appreciates the significant response and interest it has received from potential investors for the notes in both Europe and the U.S. Due to the achievable terms in the current market, Stork has decided to postpone the offering,” the company statement read.

The lead managers had announced price guidance at around 11.5% with an original issue discount (OID) of 2-3 points on Tuesday - in a sign that the deal was already struggling - following an extensive roadshow in Europe and the U.S. which began on July 9. A banker said that there was weak demand at that yield, but that the company did not want to pay in excess of that.

The banker said that the bond could be salvaged if revisions were made to meet investor demands, but was uncertain whether that could be achieved before the traditional summer shutdown in capital markets.

One high-yield syndicate banker, not directly involved in the deal, said that one option under discussion was to restructure the bond to include a PIK tranche, which would reduce the amount of cash paying leverage that STS could support.

Fokker’s EUR150m Term Loan B and EUR50m revolver already paid hefty margins of 800bp and 650bp respectively, which are among the highest seen in the European senior leveraged loan market this year.

Goldman and Jefferies were not immediately available to comment on the bond restructuring details.

UNKNOWNS AND LACK OF CASH

Feedback from investors on salvaging the bond deal has not been promising. Some said that Arle would certainly have to stump up more cash.

“I just don’t see how they can do it,” said the high-yield investor, adding that the onset of summer in just two weeks is a hurdle. Bankers away from the deal said that deal could not be done before September.

Uncertainty about how much equity Arle was proposing to inject into Fokker and STS, and the large size of the super senior revolving credit - over EUR100m - at the STS level were other major sticking points, the first investor added.

“The company needs a big working capital facility to manage the timings of its contracts, but that still only accounts for EUR30-40 million. The revolver takes up a whole turn of leverage, when what I really want to see is cash on balance sheet,” the high-yield investor added.

“My concern is that all the subordinated risk in the business sits in the bond, and therefore in a default situation you would have no seat at the table,” he said.

Another fund manager said that he was cautious about the large difference in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) which stripped out around EUR40m pension fund liabilities over the next four years and around EUR25m-worth of integration costs related to the demerger and the acquisition of RBG.

Without those adjustments, leverage is closer to five times EBITDA rather than the 3.6 times suggested by the leads, the investor said.

The group’s limited track record as a stand-alone business and the cyclical nature of its oil services clients is also weighing on investor sentiment.

Rabobank is a lead manager on the bond, while KKR, Commerzbank, DNB Markets and KBC Bank are co-managers. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Tessa Walsh)