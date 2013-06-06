FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Tropical Storm Andrea moves closer to Florida -NHC
June 6, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Tropical Storm Andrea moves closer to Florida -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers)

June 6 (Reuters) - The center of Tropical Storm Andrea will reach the coast of the Florida Big Bend area later Thursday and then move across southeastern Georgia, southeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by Friday, U.S. government forecasters said.

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was swirling about 160 miles (255 km) west of Tampa, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Andrea posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas operations in the Gulf, but it could spawn tornadoes across central and southern Florida during the morning. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

