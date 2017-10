June 6 (Reuters) - A tropical storm warning has been issued for coastal North Carolina due to Tropical Storm Andrea, the U.S. National Hurricane said in a statement.

A tropical storm warning is in effect In Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Jones, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret, Onslow, Outer Banks Dare and Outer Banks Hyde, it said.