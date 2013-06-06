Tropical Storm Andrea to make landfall within hours-forecaster

June 6 (Reuters) - The center of Tropical Storm Andrea will reach the northern part of Florida in the next few hours, then will move in a northeasterly direction near the east coast of the United States through Saturday, U.S. government forecasters said on Thursday.

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was swirling about 35 miles (55 km) west- southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

A tornado threat continued for much of the Florida peninsula, the NHC said.