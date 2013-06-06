FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Andrea to make landfall within hours-forecaster
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Tropical Storm Andrea to make landfall within hours-forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The center of Tropical Storm Andrea will reach the northern part of Florida in the next few hours, then will move in a northeasterly direction near the east coast of the United States through Saturday, U.S. government forecasters said on Thursday.

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was swirling about 35 miles (55 km) west- southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

A tornado threat continued for much of the Florida peninsula, the NHC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.