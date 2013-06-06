FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Andrea nears Florida's Big Bend-NHC
#Hurricanes 2010(THD)
June 6, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Andrea nears Florida's Big Bend-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The center of Tropical Storm Andrea is near the coast of the Florida’s Big Bend region and is about to make landfall, the U.S. government forecasters said on Thursday.

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was swirling about 35 miles (55 km) north- northwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

A few tornadoes are possible Thursday night over the Florida peninsula and in the coastal portions of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the NHC said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

