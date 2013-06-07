FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Andrea becomes post-tropical cyclone -NHC
June 7, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 4 years

Tropical Storm Andrea becomes post-tropical cyclone -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has become a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.

The storm was located about 55 miles (90 kms) east-northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, and was packing maximum sustained winds of around 45 miles per hour (75km/h), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

The center of Andrea will move north-eastward near the U.S. east coast through Saturday and across Atlantic Canada late Saturday through Sunday. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)

