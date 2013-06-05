FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Andrea forms over Gulf of Mexico
June 5, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 4 years

Tropical Storm Andrea forms over Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 5 (Reuters) - The first tropical storm of what is predicted to be a busy 2013 Atlantic hurricane season formed over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, U.S. government forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Andrea was swirling over the east-central Gulf, about 310 miles (500 km) southwest of Tampa, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 km), the Miami-based National Hurricane center said.

It posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas operations in the Gulf. Andrea was forecast to make landfall over northwest Florida late Thursday before moving over southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina, the hurricane center said.

