NHC says 70 pct chance of cyclone formation southeast of Bermuda
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 2, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says 70 pct chance of cyclone formation southeast of Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A non-tropical area of low pressure over the central Atlantic about 850 miles (1,360 km) southeast of Bermuda has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

“The system is likely to become a tropical cyclone before upper-level winds, enhanced by Hurricane Joaquin, are forecast to be too strong for further development by Sunday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

