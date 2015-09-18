Tropical Depression 10 forms over eastern Atlantic- NHC

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression 10 of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season has developed over the eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system was located about 870 miles (1,405 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that it could strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)