Otto strengthens into hurricane, headed for Central America-NHC

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Otto, the seventh hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season, has formed and is located about 305 miles (485 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/hour), is expected to approach the coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua on Thursday on the forecasted track, the NHC added.

Additional strengthening is expected for the next few days until landfall, the Miami-based weather forecasting agency said. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)