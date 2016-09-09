FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
System off Florida has 40 percent chance of becoming tropical storm: NHC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 9, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

System off Florida has 40 percent chance of becoming tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located in the Straits of Florida, south-southeast of the mainland, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system could strengthen into a tropical depression later Friday or on Saturday but conditions were not favorable for significant development while it moves westward into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the NHC added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.