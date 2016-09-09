A broad area of low pressure located about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest and then toward the northwest over the central Atlantic during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Environment
California tightens climate change rules under bills signed by governor
LOS ANGELES California will tighten controls on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, factories and public utilities under a pair of bills signed on Thursday by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
Expanded U.S. habitat protection ordered for rare lynx
SALMON, Idaho A federal judge ordered U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday to enlarge habitat protections in Idaho, Montana and Colorado for the Canada lynx, a rare wild cat that roams the Rockies and mountain forests of several other states.
Cincinnati Zoo, site of gorilla slaying, evacuated over suspicious device
Cincinnati police found nothing on Thursday after receiving a phone threat of a suspicious device at a zoo where a gorilla was shot earlier this year to protect a child who had fallen into its enclosure.