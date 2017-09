Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Nine of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season has developed over the central tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The system was located about 1,215 miles (1,950 km) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)