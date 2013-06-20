FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TS Barry about to make landfall in the state of Veracruz, Mexico-NHC
June 20, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

TS Barry about to make landfall in the state of Veracruz, Mexico-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm (TS) Barry, located about 30 miles (45 km) north of Veracruz, Mexico, is about to make landfall there, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“The center will cross the coast just northwest of the city of Veracruz, Mexico in a few hours and move inland over southern Mexico later today and tonight (Thursday),” the agency said.

Barry, which is moving west at near 5 miles per hour (7 km per hour) and packing maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), is expected to dissipate over southern Mexico on Friday, the agency said. (Editing by Patrick Graham)

