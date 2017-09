June 20 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall on Thursday along the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Barry was about 40 miles (60 kms) northwest of the city of Veracruz, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the NHC said.