3 months ago
Tropical Storm Beatriz forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
June 1, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 3 months ago

Tropical Storm Beatriz forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Beatriz formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, but it was not expected to gain much more strength before reaching land later in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was 65 km (40 miles) west-southwest of the town of Puerto Angel in the southwestern state of Oaxaca, with sustained winds of up to 70 kph (45 mph), the NHC said.

There was a tropical storm warning for the Pacific coast from Salina Cruz to the surfing resort of Puerto Escondido, the Miami-based center said. The storm is expected to dump heavy rain on Oaxaca, the NHC added.

Mexican state oil company Pemex has a major refinery in Salina Cruz. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

