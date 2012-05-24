FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bud nears hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast -NHC
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hurricanes 2010(THD)
May 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Bud nears hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Bud is close to becoming a hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast, where the government has issued a storm warning, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Located about 410 miles (655 km) southwest of the major Pacific port of Manzanillo, Bud is moving northward at around 6 mph (9 km/h) with maximum sustained winds reaching almost 70 mph (110 km/h) and stronger gusts, the Miami-based center said.

Bud should become a hurricane on Thursday and start weakening by Friday, the center said. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast by late Friday, it added.

Mexico’s government has issued a tropical storm watch along the coast from Punta San Telmo to La Fortuna, the NHC said.

Mexico has no major oil installations on the Pacific coast. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.