FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Carlos churns off Mexico Pacific coast, threat seen fading
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Carlos churns off Mexico Pacific coast, threat seen fading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Hurricane Carlos barreled westward off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, threatening several states with heavy rain, but it is expected to start weakening on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlos was 105 miles (169 km) south of the port of Manzanillo, blowing maximum sustained winds of about 75 miles per hour (121 kph) with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest at around 5 mph (8 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Carlos is expected to continue in that direction off Mexico’s Pacific coast for the next couple of days and little change in the hurricane’s strength is forecast during the next 24 hours.

The NHC’s projections had earlier forecast that Carlos could reach land, though they now suggest that will not happen. The center cautioned, however, that its course may still change.

Carlos should begin weakening on Wednesday, it added.

Rain from Carlos is expected to fall in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Durango, and Sinaloa, with 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some areas through Thursday morning, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.