Hurricane Carlotta forms off Mexico Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Hurricane Carlotta formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and was headed to the coast of southern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlotta lies around 120 miles (195 km) south-southeast of Puerto Angel, and around 330 miles (530 km) southeast of the tourist city of Acapulco. Maximum winds have increased to around 80 mph (130 km/h).

The hurricane is seen passing north of Mexico’s largest oil refinery and should move near or over the coast of southern Mexico later in the day and on Saturday.

Carlotta’s path is far from the Baja California resort of Los Cabos, where world leaders are set to convene for the Group of 20 leaders of top economies on Monday and Tuesday.