FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tropical Storm Chantal weakens near Haiti
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tropical Storm Chantal weakens near Haiti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with storm’s location, details)

MIAMI, July 10 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chantal weakened considerably as it moved south of Haiti on Wednesday and the cyclone appeared to be falling apart, U.S. forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the projected path of the storm shifted, with Chantal forecast to veer westward and avoid passing over Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Chantal was located about 145 miles (235 km) south of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and moving west at 29 miles per hour (46 kph), with top sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph).

Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, never posed a threat to U.S. oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to be downgraded from a tropical storm by early Thursday. It is forecast to move between Jamaica and Haiti on Wednesday and then cut across central Cuba as a tropical depression.

Tropical storm warnings were still in effect on Wednesday for the Dominican Republic and Haiti and also for Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas. (Reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.