FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Chris forms over Atlantic Ocean
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 9:27 PM / 5 years ago

Tropical Storm Chris forms over Atlantic Ocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 19 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chris formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday and posed no threat to land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Chris, the third cyclone of 2012 Atlantic hurricane season, swirled to life 560 miles (905 km) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and had top sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the hurricane center said.

It said Chris was moving east and was expected to turn north over the next couple of days, on a course that would keep it well away from land.

Writing by Tom Brown; additional reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Jackie Frank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.