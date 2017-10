MIAMI, June 21 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chris strengthened into a hurricane off Newfoundland on Thursday, becoming the season’s first Atlantic hurricane, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Chris had top winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) and was about 625 miles (1,005 km) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It posed no threat to land and was forecast to make a slow loop in the north Atlantic before weakening during the weekend.