Sandy may not hurt insurers too much-Barron's
#Market News
November 4, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Sandy may not hurt insurers too much-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Losses from hurricane Sandy may not hurt insurers such as Chubb Corp as much as investors might fear, according to a report in the Nov. 5 edition of Barron‘s.

Barron’s said that Cliff Gallant, Property and casualty insurance analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, has an $88 price target on Chubb, which closed at $74.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

“The fourth quarter will be ugly. That’s a given,” the story quoted Gallant as saying. “But these aren’t devastating losses. The companies probably won’t have to dip into their balance sheets to pay claims.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
