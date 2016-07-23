FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hawaii issues emergency proclamation ahead of Tropical Storm Darby
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

Hawaii issues emergency proclamation ahead of Tropical Storm Darby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Hawaii Governor David Ige on Friday issued an emergency proclamation ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Darby, a storm that could reach land over the next day bringing with it heavy rains and strong wind.

Forecasters expect Darby to reach the Hawaii's Big Island on Saturday when winds could near 60 mph (95 km/h) and as much as 15 inches (40 cm) of rain could fall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an advisory.

"I urge residents and businesses to follow emergency instructions, prepare for the storm and take steps to protect your families, employees and property," Ige said in a statement.

In issuing tropical storm warnings and watches for the state of Hawaii, NOAA said the storm could cause life-threatening flash floods as well as landslides.

NOAA also said surf swells generated by Darby are expected to impact the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.