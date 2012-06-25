FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko restaffing Gulf of Mexico platforms post-TS Debby
June 25, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko restaffing Gulf of Mexico platforms post-TS Debby

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday the company aimed to restaff the four Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms that had been shut down and evacuated for Tropical Storm Debby as weather conditions allowed.

The company said it would first restaff its Marco Polo and Constitution platforms in the central part of the basin and restart production after inspections.

Later on Monday, Anadarko expected to restaff workers to the natural gas-only Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day, and its Neptune oil and gas platform in the east-central part of the Gulf.

