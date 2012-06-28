FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron: all Gulf of Mexico production restored
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Chevron: all Gulf of Mexico production restored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said all offshore production shut in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby has been restored and all workers evacuated have returned to offshore installations as of Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, said on Wednesday 3.2 percent of oil production and 3.6 percent of natural gas production remained shut. The agency stops reporting shut output once it falls below 5 percent.

Chevron operates four oil and gas production platforms in the gulf.

