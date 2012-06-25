FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Gulf of Mexico oil, gas operations affected by Debby
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Gulf of Mexico oil, gas operations affected by Debby

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico
began restarting production and restaffing evacuated platforms on Monday as
Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane
season to hit the Gulf and disrupt operations, headed northeastward toward
Florida.
    The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Monday that
44.1 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 34.8 percent of natgas production per
day were shut in. As restarts progress, those figures were expected to
fall. 
    The Gulf of Mexico accounts for a little more than 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing
plant capacity and 40 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the
Gulf Coast, the EIA said. 
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal"
2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight
are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, one to three of them major storms.
 

ESTIMATED CAPACITY OFFLINE  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Oil output shut: 608,025 barrels per day 
    Gas output shut: 1,565 million cubic feet per day 
   (Source: U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ) 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------  
OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Company     Asset             Capacity oil/gas         Date Shut   Restarted  
    
Anadarko   Independence Hub   1 bcf/d gas              June 23     N/A   
           Marco Polo         120,000 bpd/300 mmcfd    June 23     N/A     
           Constitution        70,000 bpd/200 mmcfd    June 23     N/A     
           Neptune             14,000 bpd/23 mmcfd     June 23     N/A   

BHP        Shenzi             120,000 bpd/50 mmcfd     June 22     N/A        
           Neptune             50,000 bpd/50 mmcfd     June 22     N/A
BP         Thunder Horse      250,000 bpd/200 mmcfd    June 23     N/A     
           Atlantis              200,000 bpd/180 mmcfd    June 23     N/A
           Horn Mountain
           Mad Dog             65,000 bpd/68 mmcfd     June 23     N/A
           Holstein           110,000 bpd/150 mmcfd    June 23     N/A
           Na Kika            130,000 bpd/500 mmcfd    June 23     N/A
           Marlin              60,000 bpd/250 mmcfd    June 23     N/A 

Conoco     Magnolia             8,000 bpd/16 mmcfd     June 24     N/A

Shell      Auger               101,000 bpd/415 mmcfd   June 24     N/A
           Enchilda/Salsa       60,000 bpd/400 mmcfd   June 24     N/A 
             
------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------    
    * Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Restaffing four oil and gas platforms,
will restart production after inspections. 
    * Apache Corp - Evacuated non-essential workers, no production
impact. 
    * BHP Billiton - Restaffing platforms, expected to restart
production on Tuesday. 
    * BP - Restaffing platforms, production to resume. 
    * Chevron Corp - Says "some" production affected by Tropical Storm
Debby, but only evacuated non-essential workers. 
    * Conoco - Shuts Magnolia platform. 
    * Exxon - Restaffing, resuming normal operations. 
    * Murphy Oil Corp evacuated non-essential workers, no production
impact. 
    * Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Restarting shut production, restaffing
evacuated operations. 
    * Williams Cos - Devil's Tower oil and gas platform evacuated by
operator and Williams. Discovery Gas Transmission in the central Gulf
asked shippers and producers to reduce affected production Sunday and Monday. 

 (Reporting By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Ed
Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.