Exxon to restart production, restaff Gulf of Mexico ops

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that its Gulf of Mexico operations were resuming normal operations as Tropical Storm Debby headed for Florida’s western coast, away from most energy installations in the basin.

“Operations crews are returning to facilities that were evacuated in advance of the storm,” spokesman David Eglinton said.

Exxon had evacuated workers not essential to production and shut in about 1,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.