FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port to restart offloadings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 25, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port to restart offloadings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) said on Monday tanker offloadings would resume Monday afternoon as it restarts marine operations that had been halted because of Tropical Storm Debby.

The port halted offloadings on Sunday as sea conditions got rough at its offloading site about 20 miles (32 km) south of the Louisiana coast. Through the bad weather, the LOOP continued to deliver crude to refineries from underground storage caverns that can hold up to 67 million barrels.

About 1 million barrels per day of foreign crude oil are delivered to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners through the LOOP.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.