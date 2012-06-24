FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US says 22 pct daily Gulf oil output shut by Debby
June 24, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-US says 22 pct daily Gulf oil output shut by Debby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects natgas production to 1,031 million cubic feet per day from 1.031 million)

HOUSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Sunday that Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators had shut in 22.7 percent of daily oil and 22.9 percent of daily natural gas production because of Tropical Storm Debby.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 313,775 barrels per day of oil and 1,031 million cubic feet per day of gas was shut in as operators evacuated installations and shut down operations ahead of the storm.

The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

