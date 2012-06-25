FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says Gulf oil output shut by Debby nearly doubles
#Energy
June 25, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

US says Gulf oil output shut by Debby nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Monday Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators had shut in 44.1 percent of daily oil and 34.8 percent of daily natural gas production because of Tropical Storm Debby, a near doubling of the oil total from Sunday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 608,025 barrels per day of oil and 1,565 million cubic feet per day of gas was shut in as midday Monday operators evacuated installations and shut down operations ahead of the storm.

Producers began returning workers and restoring production in the Gulf on Monday as Debby took an eastward turn away from production areas.

The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

