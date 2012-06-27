FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

US - Most Gulf production restored after Debby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Wednesday 3.21 percent of daily oil and 3.64 percent of daily natural gas production remained shut in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 44,229 barrels per day of oil and 164 million cubic feet per day of gas was shut in as midday Wednesday as operators continued restoring production.

Producers were nearly finished returning workers to offshore installations in the Gulf on Wednesday as Debby finished crossing Florida and entered the Atlantic Ocean.

The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

