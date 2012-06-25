FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devil's Tower platform to restart Tues after Debby -Williams
June 25, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Devil's Tower platform to restart Tues after Debby -Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The Devil’s Tower oil and gas platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is expected to restart on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Debby passes the eastern gulf toward land on Monday, a Williams spokeswoman said on Monday.

A skeleton crew is being sent out by operator ENI on Monday and a full crew is expected back on Tuesday when a restart is expected, the spokeswoman said.

Devil’s Tower has the capacity to produce 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 110 million cubic feet of gas per day.

It was shut in recent days like many platforms in the Gulf as Debby neared.

