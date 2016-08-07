FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mudslides triggered by storm claim 18 lives in eastern Mexico
August 7, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Mudslides triggered by storm claim 18 lives in eastern Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mudslides triggered by the intense rainfall in eastern Mexico have left 18 people dead over the weekend as saturated hillsides collapsed onto homes in the wake of now-dissipated Tropical Storm Earl.

At least eight people were confirmed dead on Sunday near the town of Huauchinango, located in the rugged Sierra Norte de Puebla mountains in Puebla state, Huauchinango Mayor Gabriel Alvarado said in a statement.

The Huauchinango death toll could still increase, Alvarado said, adding that more than 200 people had been affected by damages to homes.

Another 10 people have died in neighboring Veracruz state, Governor Javier Duarte said in a post on Twitter on Sunday, buried in landslides after intense rainfall and flooding.

"We continue to monitor rivers that are above critical levels," said Duarte in another Twitter post.

Before crossing into Mexico, Earl battered Belize last Thursday, smashing car windows and punching holes in the roofs of Belize City's wooden houses. It also flooded parts of the coast. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
