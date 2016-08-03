FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tropical Storm Earl almost a hurricane- NHC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Tropical Storm Earl almost a hurricane- NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Earl has almost become a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday adding that hurricane warnings have been issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), is located about 265 miles (425 km) east-southeast of Belize city, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The core of Earl is expected to pass near the Honduras Bay Islands Wednesday afternoon, and then make landfall in Belize tonight or early Thursday, said the hurricane center.

The NHC said additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Earl is likely to become a hurricane later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.