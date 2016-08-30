(Adds latest BSEE data)

HOUSTON Aug 30 Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the eastern parts of the Gulf of Mexico have shut production on nine platforms, moved drilling rigs and evacuated non-essential workers as Tropical Depression Nine disrupts operations.

Operators who have pulled workers off platforms in the area included BP Plc , Royal Dutch Shell, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., BHP Billiton Ltd and Hess Corp.

Transocean said it moved drilling rigs as well.

Other companies have said they were monitoring the storm, which is expected to hit Florida later this week.

The U.S. government said on Tuesday that so far operators have shut output equal to 352,946 barrels per day of oil equivalent and 346 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due the storm.

The closures represent 22 percent of normal oil output and 10 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

The shut-ins, while relatively small, represented the most significant weather-related outages for the offshore energy sector since at least 2013 in the United States.

Based on data submitted to BSEE, personnel have been evacuated from a total of nine production platforms, 1.20 percent of the 750 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and around 5 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 40 percent of the country's refining capacity is also on the Gulf Coast, mainly around Louisiana and Texas, the EIA has said.

Below is a list of shut-ins confirmed by companies:

-BP has shut three of its four operated platforms in the U.S. Gulf, which have the following design capacities:

Thunder Horse, 250,000 b/d oil, 200 mmcf/d gas

Atlantis, 200,000 b/d oil, 180 mmcf/d gas

Na Kika, 130,000 b/d oil, 500 mmcf/d gas

-Shell has shut in its Coulomb field, which ties back to the Na Kika platform.

-Shell has shut in its Coulomb field, which ties back to the Na Kika platform.

-The Destin Pipeline on Friday started evacuating all non-essential personnel from its offshore facilities, including the MP260 platform, in the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure against a tropical disturbance. Destin is majority-owned by BP with Enbridge Inc a minority partner.