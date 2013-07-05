FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Erick strengthens near Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Erick strengthens near Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Erick picked up strength as it approached Mexico’s western coast and the country’s busy Manzanillo port, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm was located about 145 miles (233 km) south of the Pacific resort city of Zihuantanejo, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour), the NHC said.

The center added that Erick is expected to skirt the coast over the next couple days as it moves west-northwest, but the storm’s center is not expected to make landfall.

Erick is forecast to continue strengthening over the next 48 hours and could be near hurricane strength on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the port of Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state to Manzanillo, Mexico’s top cargo shipping hub, in Colima state.

Erick could dump from 3 to 8 inches (8 to 20 cm) of rain along the coast and cause “life-threatening” flooding and mud slides, the NHC added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.