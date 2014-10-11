FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane watch in Bermuda ahead of storm Fay -U.S. Hurricane Center
October 11, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Hurricane watch in Bermuda ahead of storm Fay -U.S. Hurricane Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bermuda could see hurricane conditions as early as Saturday night as Tropical Storm Fay bears down on the British territory in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

The storm, just below Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), was located 195 miles (315 km) south of Bermuda on Saturday afternoon, the Miami-based center said.

“A hurricane watch is in effect for Bermuda,” it warned, adding: “The center of Fay is expected to pass just to the southeast of Bermuda early Sunday morning. However ... only a slight deviation to the west of the forecast track would bring the center and the core of strongest winds over Bermuda.” (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

