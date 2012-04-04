Below average Atlantic hurricane season seen by CSU

MIAMI, April 4 (Reuters) - The 2012 Atlantic hurricane season will be “below average” with 10 tropical storms, four of which will strengthen into hurricanes, with two becoming major hurricanes, Colorado State University forecasters predicted on Wednesday.

There was a 42 percent chance that a major hurricane with winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph) will hit the U.S. coast during the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, the team founded by forecasting pioneer William Gray said. Historically, that average is 52 percent.