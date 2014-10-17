FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eyewall of Hurricane Gonzalo makes direct hit on Bermuda - NHC
October 17, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Eyewall of Hurricane Gonzalo makes direct hit on Bermuda - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The eyewall of Hurricane Gonzalo made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday evening pounding the coast with high waves, driving rain and gusting winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday evening.

The center of Gonzalo was swirling about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the British island chain with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), down from 140 miles per hour earlier in the day, forecasters said.

Gonzalo is the strongest storm to hit the tiny Atlantic archipelago in a decade. (Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Chris Reese)

