FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Gordon churns over open Atlantic Ocean
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 16, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Tropical Storm Gordon churns over open Atlantic Ocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gordon formed over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and was expected to become a hurricane by the weekend before nearing the Azores Islands in about four days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Gordon was centered about 640 miles (1,035 km) east of Bermuda late Thursday morning and was moving northeast at 16 miles per hour (26 kph). It had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as it moved further out over the open waters of the north-central Atlantic.

It posed no threat to the United States or Gulf of Mexico, where U.S. oil and gas operations are clustered.

At its top projected wind speed Gordon is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

August and September are usually the most active months of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.