Anadarko evacuating some workers from US Gulf

HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Friday the company would begin removing nonessential workers from its oil and natural gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day while monitoring a low-pressure system near the Yucatan Peninsula, but no production has yet been shut in.

“If the weather appears to move in the direction of any of our facilities, we are prepared to immediately remove all workers and safely shut in production,” the company said.

Nonessential workers include cooks and cleaning staff, but not those who operate production equipment. Anadarko operates eight platforms in the Gulf.