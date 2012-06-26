FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Billiton: Both US Gulf platforms restarted after storm
June 26, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

BHP Billiton: Both US Gulf platforms restarted after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 26 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday its Shenzi oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was fully operational and the smaller Neptune platform was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

“It will be fully operational in a few hours,” spokesman Frank Hernandez said of Neptune.

Both facilities had been fully restaffed after the first named storm to disrupt energy operations in the Gulf headed to the far eastern part of the basin, away from oil and gas infrastructure.

