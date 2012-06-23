FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko shutting production at four US Gulf platforms on storm threat
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Anadarko shutting production at four US Gulf platforms on storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Saturday it was shutting in production at four oil and natural gas platforms in the east-central Gulf of Mexico because of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend.

The platforms include the Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

“Once these facilities are securely shut in, we expect to remove all personnel from these facilities today,” the company said.

Anadarko operates eight platforms in the Gulf and said it was prepared to shut in additional facilities and evacuate more workers if necessary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.