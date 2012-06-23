US govt says 7.8 pct oil, 8.16 pct natgas output shut in US Gulf

HOUSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Saturday that Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators had shut in 7.8 percent of daily oil and 8.16 percent of daily natural gas production because of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 107,602 barrels per day of oil and 367 million cubic feet per day of gas was shut in as operators evacuated installations and shut down operations ahead of the storm.

The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jackie Frank)