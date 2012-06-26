FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murphy Oil says most US Gulf production back post-TS Debby
June 26, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Murphy Oil says most US Gulf production back post-TS Debby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp said on Tuesday that most production had been restarted at its three Gulf of Mexico platforms in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

“Platforms were re-manned on Monday and production restarted with Thunderhawk the last to come back on today,” spokesman Barry Jeffrey said.

Murphy had shut and fully evacuated the three installations as Debby approached.

Thunderhawk can produce up to 60,000 barrels per day of oil and 70 million cubic feet of natural gas. Of the other two, Frontrunner can produce up to 60,000 bpd of oil and 110 mmcfd of gas, and Medusa can produce up to 35,000 bpd of oil and 35 mmcfd of gas.

